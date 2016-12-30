Poland set to welcome American-led battlegroup (W/Graphics)
PISZ, POLAND
12.30.2016
Courtesy Video
Find out what’s in store for the American-led battlegroup of almost 1,000 troops being deployed to the town of Orzysz in Poland next year.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 05:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503718
|Filename:
|DOD_103973088
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|PISZ, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
LEAVE A COMMENT