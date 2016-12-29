(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    12.29.2016

    Video by Susanne Goebel 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    A customer uses Visual Information Ordering Site (VIOS) to set up his passport appointment at Training Support Center Wiesbaden. This how-to video shows you step-by-step how to schedule a passport appointment using VIOS. VIOS is the tool to request services such as photography, graphics, audiovisual equipment loan and training aids through the Training Support Centers throughout Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Susanne Goebel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 05:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503710
    VIRIN: 161229-A-LU981-001
    Filename: DOD_103973077
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to schedule a passport using VIOS, by Susanne Goebel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

