How to schedule a passport using VIOS

A customer uses Visual Information Ordering Site (VIOS) to set up his passport appointment at Training Support Center Wiesbaden. This how-to video shows you step-by-step how to schedule a passport appointment using VIOS. VIOS is the tool to request services such as photography, graphics, audiovisual equipment loan and training aids through the Training Support Centers throughout Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Susanne Goebel)