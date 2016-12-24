A Marine stationed in Okinawa was able to fly home for a surprise reunion with his father during the 2016 Armed Forces bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 05:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503705
|VIRIN:
|161224-M-QR303-420
|Filename:
|DOD_103973057
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, Armed Forces Bowl Reunion, by Cpl Logan Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
