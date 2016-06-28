Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Vietnam Feature

Service Members attached to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) conduct a recovery operation in Vietnam. DPAA conducts global search, recovery and laboratory operations to identify unaccounted-for Americans from past conflicts in order to support the Department of Defense's personnel accounting efforts.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 01:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503684
|VIRIN:
|160628-F-HX653-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103972958
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|VN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
