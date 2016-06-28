(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Vietnam Feature

    VIETNAM

    06.28.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Scott Fremming 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Service Members attached to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) conduct a recovery operation in Vietnam. DPAA conducts global search, recovery and laboratory operations to identify unaccounted-for Americans from past conflicts in order to support the Department of Defense's personnel accounting efforts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 01:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Vietnam Feature, by SrA Scott Fremming, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POW
    MIA
    Vietnam
    Scott Fremming
    DPAA

