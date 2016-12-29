(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kandahar Airfield: 2016 Year in Review

    AFGHANISTAN

    12.29.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Smith 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 451st Air Expeditionary Group at Kandahar is one of the five groups composing the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing based out of Bagram. As we get ready to start 2017, we wanted to show you how busy the Kandahar Airfield was during 2016.

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 02:08
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kandahar Airfield: 2016 Year in Review, by TSgt Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of Defense
    Bagram Airfield
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    DOD
    455th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Bagram
    455th AEW
    Kandahar Airfield
    Time lapse
    mobility
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    aircraft
    Afghanistan
    Kandahar
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    hercules
    USAF
    C-130
    Cargo
    455 Air Expeditionary Wing
    455 AEW
    Freedom's Sentinel
    Resolute Support

