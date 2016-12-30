Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 11 Seabees aid the residents of martial islands by performing much needed school renovations.
|12.30.2016
|12.30.2016 00:35
Newscasts
503676
161230-N-IM663-001
DOD_103972602
00:02:00
|MH
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for December 30, 2016, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
