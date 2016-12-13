(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AH-1Z Viper replaces AH-1W Super Cobra in Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.13.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nelson Duenas and Cpl. Steven Tran

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing has started to phase out the AH-1W Super Cobra for the AH-1Z Viper in Okinawa, Japan. The AH-1Z Viper comes as an upgrade to the previous AH-1W Super Cobra, bringing improved flight and weapons capabilities.

    Capt. David Goodrich, AH-1Z Viper Pilot, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, New Haven, Connecticut. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Steven Tran/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 23:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503660
    VIRIN: 161213-M-ZI433-001
    Filename: DOD_103972562
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: NEW HAVEN, CT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-1Z Viper replaces AH-1W Super Cobra in Okinawa, Japan, by LCpl Nelson Duenas and Cpl Steven Tran, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    huey
    cobra
    UH-1Y
    1st MAW
    AH-1Z
    III MEF
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    HMLA-267

