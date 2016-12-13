AH-1Z Viper replaces AH-1W Super Cobra in Okinawa, Japan

1st Marine Aircraft Wing has started to phase out the AH-1W Super Cobra for the AH-1Z Viper in Okinawa, Japan. The AH-1Z Viper comes as an upgrade to the previous AH-1W Super Cobra, bringing improved flight and weapons capabilities.
Capt. David Goodrich, AH-1Z Viper Pilot, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, New Haven, Connecticut. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Steven Tran/Released)
