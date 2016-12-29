Sgt. Preston Cain is an electrician with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group. He is from Owensboro, Kentucky. Check out what he has to say about his experience in the Marine Corps.
This work, Faces Of MLG: Sgt. Cain, by LCpl Adam Dublinske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
