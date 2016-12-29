Faces Of MLG: Sgt. Cain

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503655" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Preston Cain is an electrician with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group. He is from Owensboro, Kentucky. Check out what he has to say about his experience in the Marine Corps.