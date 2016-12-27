(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    THE BIG FLAG

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jocelyn Ontiveros 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Marines and Sailors with the 1st Marine Logistics Group had the opportunity to unfurl The Holiday Big Flag. It's one of the largest ceremonial American Flags in the United States that is regularly used in conjunction with the large sporting events like the Super Bowl and World Series.

    The flag is 100 by 50 yards (45,000 sq. feet) and covers one entire football field when fully deployed.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE BIG FLAG, by LCpl Jocelyn Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Football
    National Anthem
    1st MLG
    Holiday Bowl
    Qualcomm Stadium
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Sailors
    California
    Marines
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    Washington Cougars

