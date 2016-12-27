Marines and Sailors with the 1st Marine Logistics Group had the opportunity to unfurl The Holiday Big Flag. It's one of the largest ceremonial American Flags in the United States that is regularly used in conjunction with the large sporting events like the Super Bowl and World Series.
The flag is 100 by 50 yards (45,000 sq. feet) and covers one entire football field when fully deployed.
This work, THE BIG FLAG, by LCpl Jocelyn Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
