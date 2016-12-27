THE BIG FLAG

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines and Sailors with the 1st Marine Logistics Group had the opportunity to unfurl The Holiday Big Flag. It's one of the largest ceremonial American Flags in the United States that is regularly used in conjunction with the large sporting events like the Super Bowl and World Series.



The flag is 100 by 50 yards (45,000 sq. feet) and covers one entire football field when fully deployed.