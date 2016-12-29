(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Growing through Grief: Excerpts

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua DeGuzman and Airman 1st Class Christopher Morales

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    A collection of excerpts from interviews on suicide awareness, prevention, and support. This video is meant to be an introductory piece for a series posted on social media. These interviews were filmed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 18:07
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Growing through Grief: Excerpts, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman and A1C Christopher Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Suicide Awareness
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

