    Wright State Begins Ohio National Guard Graduate Scholarship

    OH, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2016

    Video by Stephanie Beougher and Sgt. Andrew Kuhn

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    A $100,000 scholarship fund designed to help members of the Ohio National Guard attend graduate school has been established by Wright State University in Dayton. Stephanie Beougher reports.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503624
    VIRIN: 161107-Z-HQ508-001
    Filename: DOD_103972130
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright State Begins Ohio National Guard Graduate Scholarship, by Stephanie Beougher and SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

