A $100,000 scholarship fund designed to help members of the Ohio National Guard attend graduate school has been established by Wright State University in Dayton. Stephanie Beougher reports.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 16:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503624
|VIRIN:
|161107-Z-HQ508-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103972130
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wright State Begins Ohio National Guard Graduate Scholarship, by Stephanie Beougher and SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
