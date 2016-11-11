This Veterans Day, more than 100 Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen supported pregame festivities for the U.S.-Mexico men's soccer 2018 World Cup qualifier at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 16:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503623
|VIRIN:
|161111-Z-HQ508-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103972102
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard Supports FIFA World Cup Qualifier, by SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
