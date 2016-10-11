Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard march in the Veterans Day parade Nov. 10, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. More than 70 members representing units from across Ohio participated in this year's parade, including the 122nd Army Band and a color guard from the 121st Air Refueling Wing.
This work, 2016 Columbus Veterans Day Parade, by SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
