(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2016 Columbus Veterans Day Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2016

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Kuhn 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard march in the Veterans Day parade Nov. 10, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. More than 70 members representing units from across Ohio participated in this year's parade, including the 122nd Army Band and a color guard from the 121st Air Refueling Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503620
    VIRIN: 161110-Z-HQ508-001
    Filename: DOD_103972099
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2016 Columbus Veterans Day Parade, by SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Columbus
    Veterans Day
    Color Guard
    Veterans
    Soldiers
    Air Force
    Ohio
    Army
    National Guard
    Parade
    Band
    122
    121st Air Refueling Wing
    121st
    122nd Army Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT