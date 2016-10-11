2016 Columbus Veterans Day Parade

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard march in the Veterans Day parade Nov. 10, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. More than 70 members representing units from across Ohio participated in this year's parade, including the 122nd Army Band and a color guard from the 121st Air Refueling Wing.