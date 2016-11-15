About 125 Soldiers from the Ohio National Guard's 323rd Military Police Company, located in Toledo, are deploying overseas in support of both Operation Inherent Resolve and the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 16:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503618
|VIRIN:
|161115-Z-HQ508-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103972094
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 323rd Military Police Company Call to Duty Ceremony, by SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT