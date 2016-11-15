(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    323rd Military Police Company Call to Duty Ceremony

    OH, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2016

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Kuhn 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    About 125 Soldiers from the Ohio National Guard's 323rd Military Police Company, located in Toledo, are deploying overseas in support of both Operation Inherent Resolve and the U.S. Southern Command area of operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503618
    VIRIN: 161115-Z-HQ508-001
    Filename: DOD_103972094
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 323rd Military Police Company Call to Duty Ceremony, by SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    MP
    U.S. Southern Command
    Ohio
    Army
    National Guard
    Military Police
    323rd
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Call to Duty

