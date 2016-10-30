(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Serbian Delegation Attends OSU Football Game

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2016

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Kuhn 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Mark E. Bartman, Ohio adjutant general, hosted a delegation from the Serbian Armed Forces to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Ohio National Guard pairing with Serbia through the State Partnership Program. The Serbian delegation got the full Ohio State football Saturday experience.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 15:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503607
    VIRIN: 161030-Z-HQ508-003
    Filename: DOD_103972065
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serbian Delegation Attends OSU Football Game, by SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Football
    Serbia
    Columbus
    State Partnership Program
    OSU
    Air Force
    Ohio
    Army
    National Guard
    SPP
    The Ohio State University

