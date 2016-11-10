(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-22 Raptors Leave Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2016

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Kuhn 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Aircraft from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. flew into Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base beginning Oct. 6, to ensure their safety from Hurricane Matthew. About 30 F-22 Raptors and 10 T-38 Talons return to Langley from the 121st Air Refueling Wing.

