Aircraft from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. flew into Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base beginning Oct. 6, to ensure their safety from Hurricane Matthew. About 30 F-22 Raptors and 10 T-38 Talons return to Langley from the 121st Air Refueling Wing.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 15:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503591
|VIRIN:
|161011-Z-HQ508-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103972010
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptors Leave Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, by SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT