Unit commanders and senior noncommissioned officers from across the Ohio Army National Guard gathered Oct. 15-16 in Columbus, Ohio, for the annual Army Leaders Conference.
|10.16.2016
|12.29.2016 15:02
|Package
|503589
|161016-Z-HQ508-001
|DOD_103971993
|00:00:49
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
This work, 2016 Ohio National Guard Army Leaders Conference, by SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
