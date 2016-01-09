Ulchi Freedom Guardian 16 without slate

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ulchi Freedom Guardian 16, the United States and Republic of Korea annual joint combined and simulation-supported command and control exercise, took place electronically across six installations on the Korean Peninsula and select military and government installations in the U.S., Aug. 22 - Sept. 4, 2016. The exercise brought 2,500 U.S. military and Department of Defense personnel to the peninsula to test decision-makers at the general officer level and strengthen the U.S. and Republic of Korea alliance. The United Nations Command sent representatives from nine of its States as well as neutral observers to join the more than 20,000 on-peninsula U.S. and Republic of Korea personnel in creating the largest, most robust multi-national exercise of its kind. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)