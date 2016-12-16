Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test w/lower third

When young men and women ship to basic combat training, the Army wants to ensure they have the best chances of success without injury. The OPAT is designed to reduce injury and keep our soldiers healthy during training. The OPAT will help ensure
soldiers are placed in the right Military Occupational Specialty (MOS), while measuring each recruit's physical aptitude against validated physical demands and tasks required in each MOS.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 12:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503571
|VIRIN:
|161216-A-HH696-339
|Filename:
|DOD_103971792
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
