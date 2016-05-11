(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OSU Military Appreciation Football Game

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2016

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Kuhn 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    The Ohio State University honored members of the armed forces during the Buckeyes' Nov. 5 football game against Nebraska. Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen presented the nation's colors during pregame ceremonies.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSU Military Appreciation Football Game, by SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

