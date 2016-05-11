The Ohio State University honored members of the armed forces during the Buckeyes' Nov. 5 football game against Nebraska. Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen presented the nation's colors during pregame ceremonies.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 15:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503570
|VIRIN:
|161105-Z-HQ508-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103971788
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OSU Military Appreciation Football Game, by SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT