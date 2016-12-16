The OPAT is designed to reduce injury and keep Soldiers healthy during training. The OPAT will help ensure soldiers are placed in the right Military Occupational Specialty (MOS). This video highlights each event of the four part assessment.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 11:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503557
|VIRIN:
|161216-A-HH696-646
|Filename:
|DOD_103971706
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
This work, Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test Demonstration Highlight w/music, by SSG Wendalynn Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
