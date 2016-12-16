Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test Demonstration Highlight

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503544" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test (OPAT) is designed to reduce injury and keep Soldiers healthy during basic combat training. The OPAT will help ensure Soldiers are placed in the right Military Occupational Specialty (MOS). This video highlights each event of the four part assessment.