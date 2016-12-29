(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Year in Review: 2016 - One of Growth for 403rd Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    403rd Wing

    The 403rd Wing saw many changes in 2016; it was a year of beginnings and adventure. The wing added two new squadrons, traveled stateside and abroad to train, and, like they do every year, hunted hurricanes. Here are a few of the highlights from the year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 11:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503540
    VIRIN: 161229-F-UY948-001
    Filename: DOD_103971554
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Year in Review: 2016 - One of Growth for 403rd Wing, by SSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Year in Review: 2016 one of growth for 403rd wing

    TAGS

    AFRC
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Air Force Reserve Command
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT