    Airmen Remember Victims of Violence

    GERMANY

    10.20.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Sabin 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A PSA featuring candlelight vigil footage to get the word out about interpersonal violence

    Date Taken: 10.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 05:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 503496
    VIRIN: 161020-F-CE323-378
    Filename: DOD_103971132
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Remember Victims of Violence, by SSgt Brandon Sabin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SARC
    candle
    Air Force
    Chaplain
    Victim advocacy
    Blue Dot Sessions

