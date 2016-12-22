The Air Force employs and trains weather forecasters to use specialized Air Force weather equipment locally and downrange. Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter has more from the weather flight at Joint Base Charleston.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 16:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503467
|VIRIN:
|161222-F-BG083-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103970917
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Hometown:
|WAYCROSS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, When Weather Permits, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT