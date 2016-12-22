(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    When Weather Permits

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs Office

    The Air Force employs and trains weather forecasters to use specialized Air Force weather equipment locally and downrange. Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter has more from the weather flight at Joint Base Charleston.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 16:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503467
    VIRIN: 161222-F-BG083-0001
    Filename: DOD_103970917
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US
    Hometown: WAYCROSS, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When Weather Permits, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    weather
    c-17
    South Carolina
    rain
    flying
    sky
    Charleston
    ground
    weather forecaster
    Air Force
    clouds
    cloudy
    forecast
    thunderstorms
    JBCHS
    628ABWPA
    military weather forecaster
    rainy flights
    turbulence
    turbulent flights
    how weather impacts airplanes
    how weather impacts flight
    ground weather
    sky weather
    weather equipment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT