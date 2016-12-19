Marine recruits practice martial arts fundamentals on Parris Island

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits of Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, practiced choke techniques Dec. 19, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. These techniques are part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, and is a graduation requirement for recruit training. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program fuses hand-to-hand combat skills with character development, helping transform recruits into physically strong and morally sound Marines. Oscar Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 24, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)