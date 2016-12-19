Recruits of Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, practiced choke techniques Dec. 19, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. These techniques are part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, and is a graduation requirement for recruit training. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program fuses hand-to-hand combat skills with character development, helping transform recruits into physically strong and morally sound Marines. Oscar Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 24, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|503450
|VIRIN:
|161219-M-VP563-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103970741
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine recruits practice martial arts fundamentals on Parris Island, by Cpl Vanessa Austin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT