    Marine recruits practice martial arts fundamentals on Parris Island

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2016

    Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Recruits of Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, practiced choke techniques Dec. 19, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. These techniques are part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, and is a graduation requirement for recruit training. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program fuses hand-to-hand combat skills with character development, helping transform recruits into physically strong and morally sound Marines. Oscar Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 24, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine recruits practice martial arts fundamentals on Parris Island, by Cpl Vanessa Austin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

