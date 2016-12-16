(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test Package

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wendalynn Payne 

    United States Army Recruiting Command Atlanta Battalion

    When young men and women ship to basic combat training, the Army wants to ensure
    they have the best chances of success without injury. The OPAT is designed to reduce
    injury and keep our Soldiers healthy during training. The OPAT will help ensure
    Soldiers are placed in the right Military Occupational Specialty (MOS), while measuring
    each recruit's physical aptitude against validated physical demands
    and tasks required in each MOS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503444
    VIRIN: 161216-A-HH696-667
    Filename: DOD_103970642
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test Package, by SSG Wendalynn Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    georgia
    marietta
    army training
    army
    atlanta recruiting battalion
    occupational physical assessment test
    opat
    united states army recruiting command

