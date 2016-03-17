(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Short Chief Samdahl BTT Interview

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brendan Miller 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A Between Two Tumbleweeds interview with Chief Samdahl.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 13:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 503438
    VIRIN: 160317-F-XI966-317
    Filename: DOD_103970522
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Short Chief Samdahl BTT Interview, by A1C Brendan Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Between Two Tumbleweeds

    • LEAVE A COMMENT