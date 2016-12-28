(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DoD News In Focus: Military Funding Helps Make Toys Safe

    BLACKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Corey Kingsbury 

    DoD News

    With help from Defense Department funding, Professor Stefan Duma created a laboratory group at Virginia Tech University in 2000 to research biomechanics. After the team published its work, toy companies began to use their research to design safer toys.

