With help from Defense Department funding, Professor Stefan Duma created a laboratory group at Virginia Tech University in 2000 to research biomechanics. After the team published its work, toy companies began to use their research to design safer toys.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 13:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|503436
|VIRIN:
|161228-F-AS331-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103970502
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|BLACKSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|27
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD News In Focus: Military Funding Helps Make Toys Safe, by SrA Corey Kingsbury, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
