    Ulchi Freedom Guardian 2016

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2016

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew LaMoreaux 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    Ulchi Freedom Guardian 16, the United States and Republic of Korea annual joint combined and simulation-supported command and control exercise, took place electronically across six installations on the Korean Peninsula and select military and government installations in the U.S., Aug. 22 - Sept. 4, 2016. The exercise brought 2,500 U.S. military and Department of Defense personnel to the peninsula to test decision-makers at the general officer level and strengthen the U.S. and Republic of Korea alliance. The United Nations Command sent representatives from nine of its States as well as neutral observers to join the more than 20,000 on-peninsula U.S. and Republic of Korea personnel in creating the largest, most robust multi-national exercise of its kind. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503432
    VIRIN: 160901-Z-HL234-001
    Filename: DOD_103970459
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ulchi Freedom Guardian 2016, by SMSgt Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    UFG 16
    Ulchi Freedom Guardian 16

    • LEAVE A COMMENT