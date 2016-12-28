(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Always Faithful: World War II Marine turns 100

    OLATHE, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Video by Sgt. Ian Leones 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Retired 1st Lt. John J. O'Leary, a Marine veteran of World War II, celebrated his 100th birthday Dec. 23, 2016. O'Leary fought on Guam and witnessed the bombardment of Iwo Jima as a member of 3rd Joint Assault Signal Company.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503424
    VIRIN: 161228-M-KN381-147
    Filename: DOD_103970364
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: OLATHE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always Faithful: World War II Marine turns 100, by Sgt Ian Leones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

