Retired 1st Lt. John J. O'Leary, a Marine veteran of World War II, celebrated his 100th birthday Dec. 23, 2016. O'Leary fought on Guam and witnessed the bombardment of Iwo Jima as a member of 3rd Joint Assault Signal Company.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 14:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503424
|VIRIN:
|161228-M-KN381-147
|Filename:
|DOD_103970364
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|OLATHE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Always Faithful: World War II Marine turns 100, by Sgt Ian Leones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
