    Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test Interview

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wendalynn Payne 

    United States Army Recruiting Command Atlanta Battalion

    SFC Robert Dodge, Center Leader at the Chattanooga Recruiting Center explains the OPAT and how it will enhance the readiness of the Army. The four event test is designed to measure the physical potential of individuals, in order to effectively place the right soldier in the right jobs based on their physical and mental aptitude.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 12:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 503418
    VIRIN: 161216-A-HH696-012
    Filename: DOD_103970325
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test Interview, by SSG Wendalynn Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    georgia
    marietta
    army training
    army
    atlanta recruiting battalion
    occupational physical assessment test
    opat
    united states army recruiting command

