SFC Robert Dodge, Center Leader at the Chattanooga Recruiting Center explains the OPAT and how it will enhance the readiness of the Army. The four event test is designed to measure the physical potential of individuals, in order to effectively place the right soldier in the right jobs based on their physical and mental aptitude.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 12:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|503418
|VIRIN:
|161216-A-HH696-012
|Filename:
|DOD_103970325
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test Interview, by SSG Wendalynn Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
