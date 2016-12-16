Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test Interview

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SFC Robert Dodge, Center Leader at the Chattanooga Recruiting Center explains the OPAT and how it will enhance the readiness of the Army. The four event test is designed to measure the physical potential of individuals, in order to effectively place the right soldier in the right jobs based on their physical and mental aptitude.