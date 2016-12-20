The work on the new townhouses close to the Baumholder Rheinlander Club makes big progress. Moving of stones and roof-work. The house already appears in the bare brickwork. Four days before Christmas, the construction workers do not stop their constant efforts on the town houses. Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, 20 December 2016 (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 09:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|503378
|VIRIN:
|161220-A-MX671-101
|Filename:
|DOD_103970045
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Progress on Baumholder Townhouses, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
