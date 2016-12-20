Progress on Baumholder Townhouses

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The work on the new townhouses close to the Baumholder Rheinlander Club makes big progress. Moving of stones and roof-work. The house already appears in the bare brickwork. Four days before Christmas, the construction workers do not stop their constant efforts on the town houses. Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, 20 December 2016 (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess/Released)