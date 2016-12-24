(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Afghanistan Battlefield Circulation December 24th

    AFGHANISTAN

    12.24.2016

    Video by OF-4 Bjorn Malmquist 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    General John W. Nicholson, commander of the Resolute Support mission and U.S. Forces - Afghanistan, and Command Sergeant Major Clark circulated the battlefields during the Holidays.
    On December 24th General Nicholson and Major Clark first visited Herat in Western Afghanistan, where the Resolute Support Mission is presided over by Italian AF. In the afternoon they flew North to Mazar-e Sharif where the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) run Camp Marmal.
    The General and Major thanked the service members for their dedication and presence in Afghanistan, not least over the holidays being away from their families.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 08:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503357
    VIRIN: 161224-D-BM123-960
    Filename: DOD_103969937
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghanistan Battlefield Circulation December 24th, by OF-4 Bjorn Malmquist, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Mazar-e Sharif
    Herat
    Battlefield Circulation
    General John Nicholson
    Christmas 2016
    Command Sergeant Major Clark

