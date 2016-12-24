Afghanistan Battlefield Circulation December 24th

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



General John W. Nicholson, commander of the Resolute Support mission and U.S. Forces - Afghanistan, and Command Sergeant Major Clark circulated the battlefields during the Holidays.

On December 24th General Nicholson and Major Clark first visited Herat in Western Afghanistan, where the Resolute Support Mission is presided over by Italian AF. In the afternoon they flew North to Mazar-e Sharif where the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) run Camp Marmal.

The General and Major thanked the service members for their dedication and presence in Afghanistan, not least over the holidays being away from their families.