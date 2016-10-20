Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe is welding damaged battery compartments on the M1A2 Abrams tanks, getting them ready to return to rotational forces.
Date Taken:
|10.20.2016
Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 06:00
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|503356
VIRIN:
|161020-A-VH689-307
Filename:
|DOD_103969918
Length:
|00:01:24
Location:
|BR, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TLSC-E Repairs M1A2 Abrams, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
