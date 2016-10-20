(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TLSC-E Repairs M1A2 Abrams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BR, GERMANY

    10.20.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe is welding damaged battery compartments on the M1A2 Abrams tanks, getting them ready to return to rotational forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 06:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503356
    VIRIN: 161020-A-VH689-307
    Filename: DOD_103969918
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: BR, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TLSC-E Repairs M1A2 Abrams, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    21stTSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT