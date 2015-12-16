UK Visa Policy

Effective immediately, dependent spouses and children under 21 do not require a UK visa. They simply require PCS orders or other official U.S. government documentation and a no-fee passport. Civilians and contractors still require a visa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2015
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 06:16
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|503347
|VIRIN:
|151216-F-HY263-531
|Filename:
|DOD_103969909
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
