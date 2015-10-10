Red Cross Hero Care Network

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As an active duty service member, your job takes you around the globe. But life doesn’t stop at home and if your immediate family faces an emergency, staying connected is as simple as logging onto redcross.org/herocarenetwork and completing the client self-service form.

(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)