    Red Cross Hero Care Network

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2015

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter 

    AFN United Kingdom

    As an active duty service member, your job takes you around the globe. But life doesn't stop at home and if your immediate family faces an emergency, staying connected is as simple as logging onto redcross.org/herocarenetwork and completing the client self-service form.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

    Red Cross
    Hero Care Network

