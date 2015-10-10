As an active duty service member, your job takes you around the globe. But life doesn’t stop at home and if your immediate family faces an emergency, staying connected is as simple as logging onto redcross.org/herocarenetwork and completing the client self-service form.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2015
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 06:16
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|503342
|VIRIN:
|151010-F-HY263-955
|Filename:
|DOD_103969904
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Cross Hero Care Network, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT