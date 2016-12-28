(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for December 28, 2016

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe visits the Pearl Harbor memorial in Hawaii to remember those who were lost in the attack.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 01:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 503315
    VIRIN: 161228-N-IM663-001
    Filename: DOD_103969787
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for December 28, 2016, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Pearl Harbor
    Wreath Laying
    Pearl Harbor Remembrance
    Prime Minister Abe
    Obama in Hawaii

