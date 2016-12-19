(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    American Red Cross and USNH Okinawa Program Graduation

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.19.2016

    Video by Cpl. Marcela Diazdeleon 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    The American Red Cross and U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa partnered together to provide family members a way to go to school and get a job on Okinawa. Marine Corporal Marcela DiazDeleon tells us about the programs.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 02:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503308
    VIRIN: 162119-M-HR725-001
    Filename: DOD_103969762
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross and USNH Okinawa Program Graduation, by Cpl Marcela Diazdeleon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Red Cross
    American Forces Network
    US Naval Hospital Okinawa
    USNH
    American Red Cross
    Graduation
    US Naval Hospital
    USFJ
    American Forces Network Okinawa
    AFN Okinawa
    Medical Assistant
    Pharmacy Tech
    Pharmacy Technitian

