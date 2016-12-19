The American Red Cross and U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa partnered together to provide family members a way to go to school and get a job on Okinawa. Marine Corporal Marcela DiazDeleon tells us about the programs.
|12.19.2016
|12.28.2016 02:44
|Package
|503308
|162119-M-HR725-001
|DOD_103969762
|00:01:02
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, American Red Cross and USNH Okinawa Program Graduation, by Cpl Marcela Diazdeleon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
