The Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test includes 4 events: Standing Long Jump, Seated Power Throw, Deadlift, and an Aerobic Interval Run. Ultimately, the OPAT will help make the Army stronger overall by putting the right person in the right job based on his or her mental and physical aptitude. The OPAT only measures the physical potential of recruits entering the Army, not the capabilities of trained Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 14:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|503276
|VIRIN:
|161216-A-HH696-486
|Filename:
|DOD_103969346
|Length:
|00:06:36
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test Demonstration, by SSG Wendalynn Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT