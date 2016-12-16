Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test Demonstration

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503276" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test includes 4 events: Standing Long Jump, Seated Power Throw, Deadlift, and an Aerobic Interval Run. Ultimately, the OPAT will help make the Army stronger overall by putting the right person in the right job based on his or her mental and physical aptitude. The OPAT only measures the physical potential of recruits entering the Army, not the capabilities of trained Soldiers.