    Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test Demonstration

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wendalynn Payne 

    United States Army Recruiting Command Atlanta Battalion

    The Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test includes 4 events: Standing Long Jump, Seated Power Throw, Deadlift, and an Aerobic Interval Run. Ultimately, the OPAT will help make the Army stronger overall by putting the right person in the right job based on his or her mental and physical aptitude. The OPAT only measures the physical potential of recruits entering the Army, not the capabilities of trained Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503276
    VIRIN: 161216-A-HH696-486
    Filename: DOD_103969346
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Occupational Physical Assessment Test Demonstration, by SSG Wendalynn Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

