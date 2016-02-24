Coast Guard trains commercial fishermen for emergency situations

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Curt Farrell, fishing vessel safety coordinator, Marine Safety Unit Portland , discusses the Drill Conductor Course as classmembers participate in the course along Astoria's Columbia River waterfront, Feb. 24, 2016.



The Drill Conductor Course is designed to train commercial fishermen how to use and become familiar with required emergency gear aboard their vessels.



U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.