    Coast Guard trains commercial fishermen for emergency situations

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2016

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Curt Farrell, fishing vessel safety coordinator, Marine Safety Unit Portland , discusses the Drill Conductor Course as classmembers participate in the course along Astoria's Columbia River waterfront, Feb. 24, 2016.

    The Drill Conductor Course is designed to train commercial fishermen how to use and become familiar with required emergency gear aboard their vessels.

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503274
    VIRIN: 160224-G-AW789-001
    Filename: DOD_103969293
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    Hometown: ASTORIA, OR, US
    Web Views: 43
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard trains commercial fishermen for emergency situations, by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    D13
    Coast Guard
    Sector Columbia River
    MSU Portland
    Drill Conductor Course
    Dungeness crab fishery

