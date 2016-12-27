(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Acute Care Clinic Spot

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua DeGuzman 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    60 Second Spot about the 673rd Medical Group's Acute Care Clinic on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acute Care Clinic Spot, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    673rd Medical Group
    Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson
    673d MDG
    Acute Care Clinic

