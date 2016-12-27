(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2016 Year In Review - Mississippi National Guard

    MS, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2016

    Video by 2nd Lt. Rachel Henson, 2nd Lt. William Hill II, Staff Sgt. Tim Morgan, Lt. Col. Christian Patterson, Maj. Andy Thaggard, Scott Tynes, Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes and Staff Sgt. Michael Williams

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    A 2016 Year In Review of the Mississippi National Guard. Produced by JFH-MS Public Affairs Office.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 14:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2016 Year In Review - Mississippi National Guard, by 2LT Rachel Henson, 2LT William Hill II, SSG Tim Morgan, LTC Christian Patterson, MAJ Andy Thaggard, Scott Tynes, SSG Scott Tynes and SSG Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Mississippi National Guard
    2016 Year In Review

