An animation used to introduce and conclude a series of video pieces about the CFC. These videos were created to highlight various foundations and causes people could donate to during the "Show Some Love" Campaign.
This work, CFC Graphic, by SrA Sarah Denewellis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
