(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFC Graphic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    11.14.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Denewellis 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An animation used to introduce and conclude a series of video pieces about the CFC. These videos were created to highlight various foundations and causes people could donate to during the "Show Some Love" Campaign.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503239
    VIRIN: 161114-F-QO750-820
    Filename: DOD_103968451
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFC Graphic, by SrA Sarah Denewellis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT