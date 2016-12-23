(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Desert Vision Holiday Special - 2016

    KUWAIT

    12.23.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lloyd Harger 

    U.S. Army Central

    Happy Holidays! The Desert Vision takes you across USARCENT in this holiday Special

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 08:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 503232
    VIRIN: 161223-A-NI347-759
    Filename: DOD_103968429
    Length: 00:12:05
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Desert Vision Holiday Special - 2016, by SSG Lloyd Harger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Central
    LTG Michael Garrett
    SSG Lloyd Harger

    • LEAVE A COMMENT