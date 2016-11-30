(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Apache Helicopter Traffic Pattern Training Flight

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    11.30.2016

    Video by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    B-Roll of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance) conducts a traffic pattern training flight Nov. 30, 2016, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. During traffic pattern training flights, pilots perform multiple important maneuvers and tasks, including taking off, making coordinated turns, managing airspeed and landing. (U.S. Army video by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 08:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503231
    VIRIN: 161130-A-IY962-001
    Filename: DOD_103968422
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apache Helicopter Traffic Pattern Training Flight, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

