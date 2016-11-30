B-Roll of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance) conducts a traffic pattern training flight Nov. 30, 2016, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. During traffic pattern training flights, pilots perform multiple important maneuvers and tasks, including taking off, making coordinated turns, managing airspeed and landing. (U.S. Army video by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 08:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|503231
|VIRIN:
|161130-A-IY962-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103968422
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Apache Helicopter Traffic Pattern Training Flight, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
