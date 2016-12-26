(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Expert Infantryman Badge

    DJIBOUTI

    12.26.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Odell 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Army Infantry Soldiers from the 1-124 Infantry Battalion and 101st Infantry Battalion test for the Expert Infantryman Badge in Djibouti, Africa. The Expert Infrantryman Badge is awarded to infantry Soldiers who demonstrate proficiency in Infrantryman skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cory O'Dell).

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    EIB
    Infantry
    Army
    CJTF-HOA
    Djiouti

