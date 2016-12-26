U.S. Army Infantry Soldiers from the 1-124 Infantry Battalion and 101st Infantry Battalion test for the Expert Infantryman Badge in Djibouti, Africa. The Expert Infrantryman Badge is awarded to infantry Soldiers who demonstrate proficiency in Infrantryman skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cory O'Dell).
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2016 06:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503157
|VIRIN:
|161226-F-NW870-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_103967751
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Expert Infantryman Badge, by SSgt Cory Odell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
