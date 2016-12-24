The Coast Guard medevacked a 72-year-old woman Saturday from the cruise ship Carnival Pride 52 miles east of Savannah, Georgia.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watch standers were notified at 11:56 a.m. of a woman who was experiencing symptoms of pneumonia and was not reacting to treatment. A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Savannah medevacked the woman at 1:21 p.m. and transported her to Savannah Memorial Hospital at 2:38 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 20:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|503126
|VIRIN:
|161224-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_103967531
|Length:
|00:07:20
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|69
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman, 72, from cruise ship 52 miles east of Savannah, by PO1 Luke Clayton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT