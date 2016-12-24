Coast Guard medevacs woman, 72, from cruise ship 52 miles east of Savannah

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503126" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard medevacked a 72-year-old woman Saturday from the cruise ship Carnival Pride 52 miles east of Savannah, Georgia.



Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watch standers were notified at 11:56 a.m. of a woman who was experiencing symptoms of pneumonia and was not reacting to treatment. A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Savannah medevacked the woman at 1:21 p.m. and transported her to Savannah Memorial Hospital at 2:38 p.m.