    Coast Guard medevacs woman, 72, from cruise ship 52 miles east of Savannah

    GA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2016

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

    The Coast Guard medevacked a 72-year-old woman Saturday from the cruise ship Carnival Pride 52 miles east of Savannah, Georgia.

    Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watch standers were notified at 11:56 a.m. of a woman who was experiencing symptoms of pneumonia and was not reacting to treatment. A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Savannah medevacked the woman at 1:21 p.m. and transported her to Savannah Memorial Hospital at 2:38 p.m.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503126
    VIRIN: 161224-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_103967531
    Length: 00:07:20
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 69
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman, 72, from cruise ship 52 miles east of Savannah, by PO1 Luke Clayton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    medevac
    rescue
    cruise ship

