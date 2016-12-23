(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Through the Depot

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kailey Maraglia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Corporal Smedley Butler, depot Mascot, wishes everyone a Merry Christmas from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 19:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503124
    VIRIN: 161223-M-CF555-075
    Filename: DOD_103967529
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Through the Depot, by LCpl Kailey Maraglia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Holiday Season

