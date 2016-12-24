(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS San Antonio Homecoming 2016

    NORFOLK, U.S. FLEET FORCES COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.24.2016

    Video by Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    161224-N-RB168-001 NORFOLK - (Dec. 24, 2016) Sailors from the amphibious transport
    dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp
    Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming from a six-month deployment in support
    of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle
    East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San
    Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit
    (MEU).

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Antonio Homecoming 2016, by Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

