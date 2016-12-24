161224-N-RB168-001 NORFOLK - (Dec. 24, 2016) Sailors from the amphibious transport
dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp
Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming from a six-month deployment in support
of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle
East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San
Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit
(MEU).
This work, USS San Antonio Homecoming 2016, by Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
