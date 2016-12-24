USS San Antonio Homecoming 2016

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503118" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

161224-N-RB168-001 NORFOLK - (Dec. 24, 2016) Sailors from the amphibious transport

dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp

Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming from a six-month deployment in support

of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle

East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San

Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

(MEU).